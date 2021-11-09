Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 11:05

Paul Pogba withdraws from France squad with thigh injury

The Manchester United midfielder suffered an injury during a France training session on Monday.
Paul Pogba withdraws from France squad with thigh injury

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad due to a thigh injury.

Pogba sustained the injury during training on Monday and the French Football Federation confirmed the 28-year-old will miss the World Cup qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Finland.

The French team said on Twitter: “The victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh, Paul Pogba is forced to miss the next two matches.”

Roma’s Jordan Veretout has been called up to replace Pogba ahead of the Kazakhstan game where three points will secure France’s qualification for the finals.

France currently sit top of Group D, three points clear of second-placed Ukraine and a further point in front of third-placed Finland.

Pogba remains suspended for United’s next Premier League match against Watford following his sending-off against Liverpool.

More in this section

FAI promise to act on abuse of referees FAI promise to act on abuse of referees
Lewis Hamilton asks Mercedes to ‘dig deeper’ in bid to catch Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton asks Mercedes to ‘dig deeper’ in bid to catch Max Verstappen
League of Ireland: Dundalk beat Longford and Bohemians climb to fourth place League of Ireland: Dundalk beat Longford and Bohemians climb to fourth place
Tyson trains Tommy and Harry Kane helps out Grenfell – Monday’s sporting social

Tyson trains Tommy and Harry Kane helps out Grenfell – Monday’s sporting social

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more