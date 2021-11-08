Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 20:23

Tyson trains Tommy and Harry Kane helps out Grenfell – Monday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.
Tyson trains Tommy and Harry Kane helps out Grenfell – Monday’s sporting social

By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 8th.

Football

New eras at Newcastle and Barcelona.

Matty Cash prepared to get his Poland international career under way.

Harry Kane promoted Grenfell Athletic.

John McGinn paid tribute to Dean Smith.

A milestone day for a former England international.

Carlton Cole toasted his namesake and former West Ham team-mate.

And Didier Drogba was a big Joe Cole fan.

Jordan Henderson was not dwelling on Liverpool’s loss

A former Manchester United favourite looked forward to the MLS play-offs.

Another former Premier League player checked in from China.

Formula One

Max Verstappen toasted a dominant win in Mexico.

While Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting.

Cricket

Kate Cross enjoyed her latest TV gig.

Tennis

The world number one was congratulated by his wife.

Snooker

Neil Robertson revealed the inspiration behind his win at the English Open.

Boxing

Tyson Fury trained Tommy.

More in this section

League of Ireland: Dundalk beat Longford and Bohemians climb to fourth place League of Ireland: Dundalk beat Longford and Bohemians climb to fourth place
Lewis Hamilton asks Mercedes to ‘dig deeper’ in bid to catch Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton asks Mercedes to ‘dig deeper’ in bid to catch Max Verstappen
West Ham ban two fans over anti-Semitic song on plane West Ham ban two fans over anti-Semitic song on plane
Andy Farrell savours ‘competition all over the park’ after Ireland thrash Japan

Andy Farrell savours ‘competition all over the park’ after Ireland thrash Japan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more