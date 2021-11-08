Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 19:09

Ian Baraclough urges Northern Ireland to finish campaign on a high

Baraclough’s men sit second from bottom in their World Cup qualifying group.
Ian Baraclough urges Northern Ireland to finish campaign on a high

By PA Sport Staff

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has urged his side to reverse their recent slide in fortunes as they prepare for back-to-back World Cup qualifiers at Windsor Park next weekend.

Baraclough’s men sit second from bottom in Group C after losses in Switzerland and Bulgaria, and will not take anything for granted against Lithuania on Friday before facing Italy three days later.

Lithuania notched their only points so far with victory over Bulgaria last month and Baraclough told the FA’s official website: “We know the Lithuanians are strong, resolute and really compact.

West Bromwich Albion v Millwall – Sky Bet Championship – The Hawthorns
Millwall’s Daniel Ballard is battling a knee injury (David Davies/PA)

“They had a good result at home to Bulgaria and have a new coach who is starting to implement things that he wants to get across to them, and you can see that.

“We want to finish the campaign on a high. We have two home games with our own fans in the stadium, so we want them to go home looking forward to the UEFA Nations League and Euro qualifiers which are coming up.”

Baraclough revealed his only injury concern is Millwall midfielder Dan Ballard, who is battling an ongoing knee issue, but no replacements have yet been called upon.

“We are awaiting news on Dan Ballard relating to an ongoing knee issue, so we look forward to an update from his club in due course,” added Baraclough.

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton asks Mercedes to ‘dig deeper’ in bid to catch Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton asks Mercedes to ‘dig deeper’ in bid to catch Max Verstappen
Owen Farrell cleared to rejoin England squad after a Covid false-positive Owen Farrell cleared to rejoin England squad after a Covid false-positive
League of Ireland: Dundalk beat Longford and Bohemians climb to fourth place League of Ireland: Dundalk beat Longford and Bohemians climb to fourth place
Andy Farrell savours ‘competition all over the park’ after Ireland thrash Japan

Andy Farrell savours ‘competition all over the park’ after Ireland thrash Japan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more