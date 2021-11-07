League of Ireland: Dundalk beat Longford and Bohemians climb to fourth place

Danielle Walsh Ronan
Bohemians and Dundalk both picked up wins in Sunday's SSE Airtricity League action.
Bohs came from behind to win Drogheda 2-1 at Dalymount Park.
Dinny Corcoran found the back of the net for Drogheda after 28 minutes. Bohs did not respond until the second half when Ross Tierney scored twice for the Dublin side.
Meanwhile, Dundalk walked away with a win after beating an already relegated Longford Town 2-0 at Oriel Park.
Dundalk scored two second half goals with a header from Pat Hoban and another score from Sean Murray.
Victory for Bohs means they climb to fourth place on goal difference but are tied on points with Derry and Dundalk.
LEAGUE TABLE | PREMIER DIVISION
What an interesting last few weeks we have to look forward to.. ?@bfcdublin move up to fourth on goal difference following their win tonight but are tied on points with both @derrycityfc and @DundalkFC! ?#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/MIrNKxIM99
