Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 13:42

Owen Farrell cleared to rejoin England squad after a Covid false-positive

Farrell missed England’s win over Tonga on Saturday after being forced to self-isolate.
Owen Farrell cleared to rejoin England squad after a Covid false-positive

By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

England captain Owen Farrell has been cleared to face Australia on Saturday after his Covid case was confirmed as a false-positive.

Farrell missed the 69-3 rout of Tonga in the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham after being forced to self-isolate because of the result of a PCR test taken on Thursday.

But he will now rejoin the squad after a review of the sample revealed that he does not have the virus with NHS test and trace on Sunday morning giving the green light to leave quarantine.

Frustratingly for England, the laboratory that reviewed the test determined on Saturday morning before the Tonga game that it was a false positive, yet Farrell has only just been told he can return to the squad’s main training base in Surrey.

The Saracens and Lions star had been due to start at fly-half and it was only announced 90 minutes before kick-off that he would not be in action against the Islanders.

“Owen Farrell’s subsequent PCRs have also been negative and therefore he has been released from self-isolation,” a Rugby Football Union statement added.

More in this section

Matej Vydra punishes wasteful Chelsea as Burnley hold Premier League leaders Matej Vydra punishes wasteful Chelsea as Burnley hold Premier League leaders
Problems continue for Solskjaer and Manchester United as City ease to derby win Problems continue for Solskjaer and Manchester United as City ease to derby win
David Ginola tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here appearance David Ginola tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here appearance
Andy Farrell savours ‘competition all over the park’ after Ireland thrash Japan

Andy Farrell savours ‘competition all over the park’ after Ireland thrash Japan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more