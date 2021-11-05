Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 18:57

Mayo starlet Oisín Mullin set to leave for AFL

Defender Mullin was a key part of the Mayo side that reached this year's All-Ireland final, earning another Young Footballer nomination, though he missed the semi-final win over Dublin due to injury.
Mayo starlet Oisín Mullin set to leave for AFL

Digital Desk Staff

Mayo are set to lose 2020 Young Footballer of the Year Oisín Mullin to the AFL.

As the Irish Examiner reports, in a huge blow to Mayo manager James Horan, Mullin is set to sign a deal with Geelong Cats, it has been reported.

Defender Mullin was a key part of the Mayo side that reached this year's All-Ireland final, earning another Young Footballer nomination, though he missed the semi-final win over Dublin due to injury.

He has been linked with a move Down Under for some time, but The42.ie now reports that Geelong have, 2021 AFL preliminary finalists, will sign him a category B rookie for the 2022 campaign.

Mullin will join fellow Irishmen Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor in the Geelong ranks, while their women's side recently signed Mayo ladies footballer Rachel Kearns.

More in this section

Xavi to become new Barcelona manager after Al Sadd agree to release Xavi to become new Barcelona manager after Al Sadd agree to release
Champions League: Man City ease past Brugge after slow start Champions League: Man City ease past Brugge after slow start
Damien Duff appointed as new Shelbourne manager Damien Duff appointed as new Shelbourne manager
Football rumours: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen reportedly Newcastle’s top target

Football rumours: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen reportedly Newcastle’s top target

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more