Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 13:34

Coleman back in the fold as Kenny announces squad for World Cup qualifiers

Captain Seamus Coleman missed out on October's fixtures due to injury.
Muireann Duffy

Captain Seamus Coleman is to make his return to the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

The Everton player missed October's match-ups against Azerbaijan and Qatar due to injury, but is back fighting fit in time for November 11th's sold-out game at the Aviva, when Stephen Kenny's side will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby and Preston North End's Alan Browne are also included in the 26-man squad, both returning following suspension.

Following the game at home against Portugal, Kenny's charges will then face Luxembourg away on November 14th. Both games will be televised live on RTÉ.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Cardiff City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

READ NOW

