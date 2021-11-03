Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 22:06

Champions League: Man City ease past Brugge after slow start

Goals by Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus earned a comfortable enough victory
Reuters

Manchester City got back to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Brugge to move to within sight of the Champions League knockout rounds although it was not a trouble-free night for Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday.

In the end, goals by Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus earned a comfortable enough victory to leave City in second place with nine points from four games in Group A.

But there were periods after a John Stones own goal gave Brugge an early equaliser in which City looked uncomfortable.

The Belgians had several decent opportunities before Mahrez headed Pep Guardiola's side back in front in the 54th minute. Sterling gave City breathing space with a tap-in after 72 minutes and the hosts were able to coast home.

Substitute Jesus gave the scoreline an emphatic look as he added the fourth with the last kick of the game.

City, who suffered a surprise Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace at the weekend, need only one point from their remaining two games to secure their last-16 place. Brugge are in third spot with four points.

