Antonio Conte says Tottenham fans deserve a team with a ‘will to fight’

By PA Sport Staff

New boss Antonio Conte has vowed to create a Tottenham team with passion and fight.

The Italian was appointed on an initial deal until 2023 on Tuesday to become Spurs’ third manager this year.

He is preparing for his first game in charge against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after just 17 games in charge and Conte promised to revive them.

He said: “To be Tottenham manager is a great pleasure, a great honour. Now for sure I want to repay this trust.

“My coaching philosophy is very simple, to play good football and attractive football for our fans with passion. To have a team stable, not up and down.

“The fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight. I’ll do everything to deserve their support.”

Spurs wanted the 52-year-old in the summer during a managerial search which ended with them appointing former Wolves boss Nuno.

But Conte admitted he needed a break after guiding Inter Milan to the Serie A title.

The former Chelsea manager told Spurs’ official site: “There was a call from Tottenham in the summer, but I was very clear. I had just finished with Inter Milan, two important very tough seasons.

“Honestly it wasn’t the right time to start another experience. I prefer to wait and enjoy the time with my family. Also, because I think, emotionally, I was still with the last experience with Inter.

“Tottenham is an important club in England and around the world. The stadium and training ground are wonderful. The club and Daniel Levy wanted me strongly. This is a good opportunity, an honour to accept and become the manager.

“I have seen the training ground and I want to start work. These situations push you and increase the desire to do something important for the fans.”