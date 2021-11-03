Football rumours: Antonio Conte’s arrival at Tottenham makes a happy Harry Kane

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Striker Harry Kane will reportedly stay at Tottenham following the arrival of Antonio Conte. The Sun says the England captain (28) is no longer interested in departing for Manchester City as he believes the Italian’s hiring means Spurs will now be able to win championships.

Metro, which cites Sportitalia, reports Conte will make Franck Kessie his first signing at Tottenham. The 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder could potentially leave AC Milan on a free transfer next summer.

Contrary to some reports in Spain, the Manchester Evening News says Borussia Dortmund are confident they will hold on to Erling Haaland. The Norway striker (21) is believed to have a £64 million (€75.2 million) release clause which kicks in next year, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona among his rumoured destinations.

The chances of Belgium forward Eden Hazard returning to the Premier League have seemingly been boosted. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti‘s comments about allowing players to leave the LaLiga club have opened the door for Newcastle to pounce on the 30-year-old, according to the Star.

The Sun reports the Magpies are also planning to sign Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatia defensive midfielder (28) is out of contract next summer at Inter Milan so is free to speak with other clubs from January.

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: The France midifelder (28) wants to return to Juventus rather than move to PSG or Real when his contract with Manchester United ends next summer, Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

Sam Johnstone: Sky Sports says West Brom’s England goalkeeper is being courted by Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham.