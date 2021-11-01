Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 17:52

UEFA to take no action after investigating alleged Anthony Elanga racist abuse

The Manchester United forward says he is disappointed by the decision, which the Swedish football association will appeal against.
UEFA to take no action after investigating alleged Anthony Elanga racist abuse

By Andy Hampson, PA

UEFA will take no action after investigating claims Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was racially abused while playing for Sweden Under-21s last month, it has been announced.

The European governing body opened an investigation after Elanga alleged he was subjected to a racist comment from an opponent during his side’s European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Italy on October 12.

The Swedish football association (SvFF) says it is frustrated proceedings have now been dropped and will appeal.

 

SvFF general counsel Tobias Tibell said: “SvFF has taken this very seriously. It was right and important that both our staff on site and the player acted and told what happened to the referees and match delegates.

“We regret that UEFA does not now choose to take this to its disciplinary committee. There is no doubt about what the player has perceived and we will appeal (against) the decision.”

Elanga, 19, played the full 90 minutes of the match in Monza, which ended 1-1 after Sweden snatched an injury-time equaliser.

Elanga said on the association’s website, www.svenskfotboll.se: “I am of course very disappointed. I know what I heard and what happened.

Anthony Elanga
Anthony Elanga has made three senior appearances for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

“I hope the appeal can lead to something. I am grateful for the support I received from my team-mates and the association.”

A statement from UEFA read: “Following the investigation carried out by the UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector, a decision has been taken not to open any disciplinary proceedings.”

The SvFF also reported the matter to police but said in a statement it was “still waiting for feedback” on that complaint.

Elanga has made three senior appearances for United and scored in a 2-1 win against Wolves on the final day of last season.

More in this section

Spurs in talks with Antonio Conte after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo Spurs in talks with Antonio Conte after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo
Antonio Conte among leading contenders to replace Nuno as Tottenham boss Antonio Conte among leading contenders to replace Nuno as Tottenham boss
A closer look at English clubs’ Champions League opponents this week A closer look at English clubs’ Champions League opponents this week
Keep it coming – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he thrives on criticism

Keep it coming – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he thrives on criticism

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more