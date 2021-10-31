Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 21:25

GAA roundup: Kilmacud Crokes and Na Fianna reach Dublin SHC final

Kilmacud Crokes and Na Fianna will go up against each other in the Dublin senior hurling championship final.

Kilmacud put in a commanding performance to beat defending champions Cuala on a 1-18 to 1-13 scoreline.

In the other semi-final, Donal Burke scored nine points for Na Fianna as they beat Lucan Sarsfields on a 1-20 to 0-12 scoreline.

Elsewhere, Niall McNamee's last goal saved Rhode in the Offaly senior football championship final.

Their clash with Tullamore finished 1-8 apiece, so the game will be replayed.

Pádraig Pearses won the Roscommon senior football championship, coming out on top by 2-8 to 0-11 against Clann na nGael.

In Tyrone, 13-man Coalisland staged a remarkable comeback to beat Errigal Ciarán with three late goals to win 3-6 to 0-14.

They will now face Dromore in Sunday week’s Tyrone SFC final.

 

