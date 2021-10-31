Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 09:52

Wilfried Zaha receives racist abuse after Crystal Palace’s win at Man City

Zaha scored the opener in Palace’s 2-0 victory.
By PA Sport Staff

Wilfried Zaha has highlighted racist abuse he was sent online after Crystal Palace’s victory at Manchester City on Saturday.

Zaha scored the opener in Palace’s 2-0 win, which also saw City defender Aymeric Laporte sent off for a foul on the forward.

The Ivory Coast international subsequently posted screenshots on Instagram of racist abuse he had received following the match.

And Zaha wrote: “This message isn’t for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it’s disgusting or about me getting sympathy.

Wilfried Zaha's Instagram story
Wilfried Zaha posted on his Instagram story

“I’m not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem!

“I don’t mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do even though it’s not an excuse, but my colour will always be the real problem, but it’s fine because I’ll always be BLACK AND PROUD!

“Speak to me when you actual take this issue serious.”

The PA news agency has contacted Instagram for comment.

READ NOW

