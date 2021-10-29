Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 22:02

Shamrock Rovers crowned Premier Division champions

Shamrock Rovers claimed their title of SSE Airticity League Premier Division champions on Friday night with a 3-0 win over Finn Harps.
Shamrock Rovers have been crowned SSE Airticity League Premier Division champions following a 3-0 win over Finn Harps.

It did not take the Tallaght side long to put themselves into the lead with a goal from Danny Mandroiu after three minutes.

Just 20 minutes later Mandroiu found the back of the net again for Stephen Bradley's team to put them 2-0 up.

Rovers' third goal came 88 minutes in with Aidomo Emakhu getting his name on the score board.

Elsewhere in the league, St Patrick's Athletic had a 4-1 victory over Longford Town with Matty Smith bagging himself a hat-trick for the Dublin side.

Alfie Lewis was also successful in finding the back of the net for St Pat's while Dean Williams scored for the Town after 51 minutes.

Derry City hosted Bohemians at the Brandywell which ended in a 1-1 draw following a late equaliser from Ronan Boyce for the candystripes.

Sligo Rovers had a 2-0 win over Drogheda United with two late goals. Meanwhile, Dundalk scooped a victory over Waterford after a goal from Daniel Kelly.

