Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 14:17

Solskjaer vows to keep fighting as pressure grows on Man United boss

Solskjaer’s future has been questioned following United’s 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool.
Solskjaer vows to keep fighting as pressure grows on Man United boss

By Phil Medlicott, PA

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken bullishly about his position ahead of Saturday’s trip to Tottenham.

Solskjaer has been under intense scrutiny following last Sunday’s 5-0 home loss to Liverpool, which left United seventh in the Premier League table having taken one point from their last four matches.

At his press conference on Friday ahead of the Spurs match, Solskjaer was asked if he had spoken to Alex Ferguson since the Liverpool loss and whether he believed he could emerge from the current predicament and be successful as his old boss.

Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat to Liverpool
Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat to Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

And he said: “Yes, on both accounts. We had a commercial day, and Sir Alex came to do some commercial stuff. I met him and spoke to him, just for a brief moment.

“I’ve been through some very bad moments here as a player and when I’ve been a coach and a manager as well.

“I’ve had to deal with setbacks, there’s probably been two or three crises at least since I became the manager here. One thing I can say is that I’ll always give it a good shot and fight back.”

Solskjaer also described a report that Paul Pogba, who was sent off in the Liverpool match after coming off the bench at half-time, did not speak to him afterwards and had put contract talks on hold as “blatant lies”.

Paul Pogba was sent off against Liverpool
Paul Pogba was sent off against Liverpool. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

Pogba earlier this week tweeted an image of the report’s headline with the words “fake news” over the top of it, and the message “big lies to make big headlines”.

Solskjaer said: “I don’t tend to read social media, but when Paul came up to me, angry…

“We expect to be criticised, because hands up, the performance wasn’t good enough, you expect to hear it from right, left and centre. But we can’t accept when lies are being made up, and Paul came to me and told me what he had put out on his social media account.

“We’re better than that as a group. The culture is better, the environment is better. When it’s blatant lies, they have to stand up and say so. All the opinions and reports, fine, but don’t make lies about players or me.”

More in this section

No excuses for Rangers’ poor showing against Aberdeen – Steven Gerrard No excuses for Rangers’ poor showing against Aberdeen – Steven Gerrard
Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi on target as Liverpool hold off Preston Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi on target as Liverpool hold off Preston
Brendan Rodgers pleased Leicester could win on ‘poignant day’ for the club Brendan Rodgers pleased Leicester could win on ‘poignant day’ for the club
Andy Farrell hails ‘once in a generation player’ Johnny Sexton ahead of 100th cap

Andy Farrell hails ‘once in a generation player’ Johnny Sexton ahead of 100th cap

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more