Tottenham’s Lucas Moura targets Carabao Cup glory after Burnley winner

By By Jonathan Veal, PA

Lucas Moura has set his sights on winning the Carabao Cup with Tottenham after he fired them into the quarter-finals.

Moura struck the only goal of the game as Spurs, who were beaten finalists in this competition last season, beat Burnley 1-0 in a game of low quality at Turf Moor.

The Brazilian, who came off the bench for the injured Bryan Gil in the first half, headed home in the 68th minute.

With perennial winners Manchester City losing to West Ham on penalties, there could be an opening this season and Moura has his eyes on the prize.

“Why not? It is another opportunity to get a trophy,” he said. “It is a short way to get a trophy and we will fight.

“My objective is to get a trophy, always be a champion. We will fight for this and always give our best and the Carabao Cup is a good opportunity for us.”

It was not a vintage performance from Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and, apart from a 15-minute period in the second half, they again looked toothless in attack.

After failing to have a shot in the second half in Sunday’s defeat at West Ham, they did the same at Burnley and Moura accepts they need to get better in the final third.

“We need to improve on this point, to finish the action more,” he said. “We did well against West Ham, but they defended well and it was very difficult to penetrate and finish the action well.

“But we controlled the game and had more possession. Sometimes we need to show our talents more individually, that is what I tried to do when I came in today. I tried to help the team, create some opportunity and create some space and it was good.

“We were solid and didn’t give them any space and we could have scored some more goals.”

Brilliant away support tonight so great to get the win for them and be in the hat for the next round. pic.twitter.com/gqh9q4vn4q — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 27, 2021

The win does at least give Spurs some momentum going into a crunch clash with Manchester United at the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are surely going to offer some sort of response to their 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool last weekend which has left the Norwegian fighting for his job – but Moura says Spurs can only concentrate on themselves.

“It is always a dangerous time to play against them, they are a good team and it is always a good game,” he said.

“They are hungry because of the game against Liverpool and we are hungry because of the game against West Ham. It is a new game, a new day and for sure it will be a good game for the fans. Let’s prepare ourselves for the game.

“It is difficult to speak about this because they are very good players, they have good experience in football and they know how to pass this moment.

“This is not our problem, it doesn’t matter the moment they have, we just need to do our best, go on the pitch and fight and do our game to get three points.”

It was another defeat for Burnley, who are still searching for the winning formula this season.

The performance of Nick Pope was a positive, though, as the goalkeeper made three fine saves to keep his side in the game.

“Popey is right back on it, they were two big saves – from our mistakes, it must be said,” Sean Dyche said. “He’s a top goalkeeper getting back to real sharpness.

“We thought it might take a little bit of time, that is human.

“He was sharp, we gave them the chances.”