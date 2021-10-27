Leicester through to last eight after beating Brighton on penalties

By Sean Taylor, PA

Leicester reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with victory over Brighton in a penalty shoot-out on an emotional night at the King Power Stadium.

Wednesday’s tie fell on the third anniversary of a helicopter crash at the stadium, which killed the club’s chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

A crowd display and minute’s silence took place before kick-off ahead of the first home match to fall on the date, which finished 2-2 after normal time before Leicester won 4-2 on penalties.

Harvey Barnes gave the hosts an early lead before Adam Webster equalised in first-half stoppage time. However, there was still time for Ademola Lookman to restore Leicester’s advantage before the half-time whistle.

Substitute Enock Mwepu deservedly headed Brighton level midway through the second half to set up the drama of penalties.

Neal Maupay crashed his spot-kick against the crossbar before Mwepu saw his effort saved by Danny Ward, with the Foxes scoring all four of their kicks.

A much-changed Leicester team, with Caglar Soyuncu the only survivor from those who started the win at Brentford at the weekend, went ahead after just six minutes.

Patson Daka chased down a long ball and put goalkeeper Jason Steele under pressure, forcing him to rush his pass to Webster. Barnes was alert to take the ball off the toe of the Brighton defender before beating Steele with a low, hard shot.

Steele made a fine save to tip Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s shot onto the crossbar midway through the first half.

Brighton had threatened from a corner earlier when Dan Burn headed wide and they did so again just after the half hour as Shane Duffy leapt above Hamza Choudhury only for Ward to save his header.

It was from a corner that Webster was able to turn home the ball to equalise, after another Duffy header was blocked by Jannik Vestergaard.

However, another defensive mistake allowed Leicester to immediately restore their lead as Lookman pounced on a Jeremy Sarmiento back pass to poke the ball beyond Steele.

Aaron Connolly got in behind the Leicester defence early in the second half but decided to take his shot early from outside the penalty area when he had more time.

Brighton deservedly equalised midway through the second half when Mwepu beat Ward with a fine header from Marc Cucurella’s cross.

Albion looked the most likely winner in normal time but Leicester withstood the pressure and the tie went to penalties.

Maupay was Brighton’s second penalty taker and hit the bar. James Maddison, Barnes, Daka and Ricardo Pereira had all scored for the hosts, meaning it was over when Ward saved Mwepu’s kick.