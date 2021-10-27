Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 08:16

Football rumours: Paul Pogba stalls contract talks after Liverpool drubbing

The midfielder was sent off in Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Paul Pogba has stalled contract talks with Manchester United following the club’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool, the Sun reports. The midfielder, who was sent off in the defeat, is believed to have since shelved negotiations for a new deal, with his current contract expiring in the summer.

Staying with United, the paper also says club bosses have drawn up a four-man shortlist of potential replacements for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag have all been identified as possible candidates to fill the role if the Red Devils decide to move on from the under-fire Norwegian.

Juventus v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Allianz Stadium
Juventus’s Matthijs De Ligt has reportedly been offered to Chelsea (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Elsewhere, Juventus have reportedly offered defender Matthijs de Ligt to Chelsea. The Daily Star, via Goal, says the Italian giants are desperate to get the 22-year-old’s mammoth wages off their books, with the Blues believed to be in the market for a central defender.

The Sun reports Arsenal bosses are facing an uphill battle in convincing William Saliba to commit his future to the Gunners, with the 20-year-old, currently on loan at Marseille, believed to be feeling under-appreciated by boss Mikel Arteta.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Soccer – Barcelona Pre-Season Training Camp – Day One – St George’s Park
Sergi Roberto is wanted by Manchester City and Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sergi Roberto: Fichajes, via talkSPORT, says Arsenal and Manchester City are preparing to compete for the Barcelona defender’s signature.

Julian Alvarez: Aston Villa, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in the River Plate forward, according to CalcioMercato.

Ousmane Dembele: Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona have told the winger he has one month to accept their offer to extend his contract.

