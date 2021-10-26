FAI issue ticket tout warning as Ireland v Portugal sells out

James Cox

Tickets for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Portugal on November 11th have sold out.

The tickets went on general sale at 10am this morning and were sold within minutes.

Stephen Kenny's Ireland side put on two impressive displays in victories against Qatar and Azerbaijan at the beginning of the month while the chance to see the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes was also a big draw for fans.

It will be the first full crowd in the Aviva Stadium for an Ireland match since the 1-1 draw with Denmark in November 2019, which was Mick McCarthy's final game in charge.

The demand for the Portugal game has also led to ticket touts re-selling tickets for inflated prices online, with some reports of ticket being sold for as much as €300.

The FAI has warned people not to purchase tickets from third-party websites or unauthorised sellers.

A statement read: "The FAI would like to thank all of those fans who have bought tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium which is a sell-out.

"We are aware however that tickets for the match are being offered at inflated prices online and we remind fans who purchase tickets from a third-party website or any unauthorised seller that they risk not receiving a ticket at all or being denied entry with an invalid ticket."