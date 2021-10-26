Ireland claim victory against Finland with goals from Connolly and O'Sullivan

Digital Desk Staff

The Republic of Ireland have collected their first points of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Goals from Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan gave Vera Pauw’s side a 2-1 win away to Finland.

Connolly's free-kick gave Ireland the perfect start as they went in front after just 10 minutes.

The hosts were back in it six minutes after the re-start as Adelina Engman equalised.

O'Sullivan headed a Heather Payne cross to put Ireland back in front four minutes later and they managed to hold out for a big win.

The Finns hadn’t lost a qualifying game in three years until this evening.

The victory could prove crucial for Ireland's qualification hopes.

Next up for Pauw’s side are back-to-back games with Slovakia and Georgia at home next month.

“This was not our most beautiful performance but it was the most effective,” the manager said after Ireland's win.

Georgia were beaten 2-0 by Slovakia earlier today.