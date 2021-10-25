Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 21:57

League of Ireland: Bohemians lose out to Waterford at Dalymount Park

It was all go in the League of Ireland on Monday night as St Pat's came out on top against Dundalk while the Bohs lost out to Waterford at Dalymount Park.
League of Ireland: Bohemians lose out to Waterford at Dalymount Park

It was all go in the League of Ireland on Monday night as St Patrick's Athletic came out on top against Dundalk while the Bohemians lost out to Waterford at Dalymount Park.

Georgie Kelly found the back of the net for Bohs once again as he scored the first goal of the game to put the Dublin side ahead against Waterford.

However, John Martin scored one for the Blues to level the game after 52 minutes with Anthony Wordsworth scoring again for Waterford 70 minutes in to put his side ahead and win the game 2-1.

Meanwhile, at Richmond Park, St Pat's led Dundalk with a goal from Billy King after 27 minutes. The Lilywhites could not find a score to respond leaving St Pat's to claim the 1-0 win.

The results mean Waterford are eighth in the table while the Lilywhites are seventh.

More in this section

Michail Antonio fires West Ham to victory over Tottenham Michail Antonio fires West Ham to victory over Tottenham
Emma Raducanu feels pressure-free but calls for patience ahead of Romania event Emma Raducanu feels pressure-free but calls for patience ahead of Romania event
The statistics do not make a strong case for the defence at Manchester United The statistics do not make a strong case for the defence at Manchester United
Mohamed Salah nets hat-trick as rampant Liverpool claim record win at Man United

Mohamed Salah nets hat-trick as rampant Liverpool claim record win at Man United

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more