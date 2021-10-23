League of Ireland: Win for Shamrock Rovers while Finn Harps level at the death

Shamrock Rovers edged within touching distance of securing the title while Finn Harps came from two down to level in the final minutes in this evening’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action.

It was deadlocked at the break for both Shamrock Rovers’ meeting with Longford Town and Finn Harps’ meeting with Sligo Rovers.

However, Graham Burke had an immediate impact at Bishopsgate, only on the pitch a matter of moments before he swept the ball home for Shamrock Rovers, securing a 1-0 win for the side.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers first pulled away from ten-man Harps thanks to two second-half strikes.

Johnny Kenny fired the Bit O’Red in front, followed up by another score from Niall Morahan.

However, Finn Harps managed to level at the death through Karl O’Sullivan after first pulling a goal back through Sean Boyd, to end with a 2-2 draw.