Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 20:25

Lewis Hamilton sixth in final practice for United States GP

Hamilton trails Max Verstappen by six points in the championship standings
Lewis Hamilton sixth in final practice for United States GP

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Austin

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in final practice for the United States Grand Prix after his fastest lap was chalked off.

Hamilton, who trails Max Verstappen by six points in the championship standings, temporarily moved to the top of the time charts – two tenths ahead of Sergio Perez.

But the seven-time world champion exceeded track limits at Turn 9, and his time was deleted.

Verstappen’s best effort was also consigned to the rubbish bin after he gained an advantage by using the run-off at the penultimate corner. He finished third.

Perez led the way in the concluding one-hour session ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

The Mexican driver finished 0.104 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Lando Norris fourth.

Valtteri Bottas, who will serve a five-place grid penalty for taking on new engine parts, finished fifth, with Hamilton, a winner here in five of his eight appearances, half-a-second back.

Fernando Alonso joins Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and George Russell in being hit with a grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

The double world champion is in line to start at the back after taking on his fourth engine of the campaign – one more than is permitted.

Qualifying for the 17th round of 22 gets under way at 4pm local time, 10pm Irish time.

More in this section

Claudio Ranieri lauds 'fantastic' Joshua King as Watford thump Everton Claudio Ranieri lauds 'fantastic' Joshua King as Watford thump Everton
Photos: Swimmers brave Dublin city centre waters for 101st Liffey Swim Photos: Swimmers brave Dublin city centre waters for 101st Liffey Swim
Cornet hits the right notes to rescue point for Burnley at Southampton Cornet hits the right notes to rescue point for Burnley at Southampton
Callum Wilson goal forces draw for managerless Newcastle at Crystal Palace

Callum Wilson goal forces draw for managerless Newcastle at Crystal Palace

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more