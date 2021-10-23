Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 16:30

Newcastle say fans can wear Arab-style clothing at matches

The U-turn comes after the club put out a statement asking supporters not to wear robes and headdresses
Newcastle say fans can wear Arab-style clothing at matches

By PA Sport Staff

Newcastle have performed a U-turn, telling fans they will not be discouraged from wearing Arab-style clothing at matches after all.

After some supporters wore robes and headdresses for last weekend’s Premier League defeat by Tottenham following the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover, the Magpies put out a statement asking fans to refrain from such tributes.

However, the club have changed their tune, and a further statement just after kick-off between Newcastle and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park read: “The new owners have been overwhelmed by the welcome of the local community, following the acquisition of the club two weeks ago.

A Newcastle fan at Selhurst Park with the Saudi Arabian flag tied around his shoulders
A Newcastle fan at Selhurst Park with the Saudi Arabian flag tied around his shoulders (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“The fans who have celebrated by wearing culturally traditional clothing, including head coverings, have been part of that welcome.

“Those who wish to support the club by wearing appropriate culturally-inspired clothing should feel free to do so as they see fit. We are inclusive to all.

“To reiterate what we said previously, neither the club nor its new owners were offended by attire worn, and appreciate the overt statements of support and acceptance by our great fans.

Crystal Palace fans hold up a banner criticising the new ownership of Newcastle
Crystal Palace fans hold up a banner criticising the new ownership of Newcastle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Newcastle United FC and its new owners continue to support the Premier League’s initiatives on diversity and inclusion, including No Room for Racism.”

Newcastle’s previous statement had been backed by Kick It Out, who said: “We support the proactive steps taken by the club to ensure all fans feel welcome attending games at St James’ Park.”

Saudi Arabia’s human rights record has made the deal hugely controversial and some Crystal Palace fans held up a large banner criticising the takeover.

More in this section

Max Verstappen labels Lewis Hamilton ‘stupid idiot’ as pair clash again in Texas Max Verstappen labels Lewis Hamilton ‘stupid idiot’ as pair clash again in Texas
Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career
Jurgen Klopp wary of Manchester United despite Paul Scholes’ criticism Jurgen Klopp wary of Manchester United despite Paul Scholes’ criticism
Motion 19 defeated at Special Congress

Motion 19 defeated at Special Congress

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more