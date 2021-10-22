Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 22:08

FAI Cup: Bohemians will play St Patrick’s Athletic in this season’s final

There were two big games in the FAI Cup this evening with Bohemians hosting Waterford at Dalymount Park and St Pat's taking on Dundalk at Richmond Park.
There were two big games in the FAI Cup this evening with Bohemians hosting Waterford at Dalymount Park and St Pat's taking on Dundalk at Richmond Park to book a place in the final.

Bohs were lucky to beat Waterford 1-0 with a late goal from Georgie Kelly in the 88th minute.

Meanwhile, St Pat's found the back of the net three times to win Dundalk 3-1.

Billy King scored a first half goal for the Dublin side with Patrick Hoban responding for Dundalk with a goal in the 41st minute.

The second half saw another two goals from St Pat's with Matty Smith and Darragh Burns both scoring.

That final will be played on Sunday, November 28th.

