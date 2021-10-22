Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 18:02

Nuno Espirito Santo vows to help Dele Alli shine for Spurs again

Alli endured a torrid season last year for Tottenham and has struggled for form so far in this campaign.
By Jonathan Veal, PA, Arnhem

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to help Dele Alli regain his best form.

Alli, who endured a torrid season last year and looked set to leave in January, started the campaign well under Nuno in a three-man midfield.

But he was woefully exposed in the first half of the north London derby where Arsenal steamed into a 3-0 lead and he did not return after half-time.

Dele Alli, left, challenges for the ball with Vitesse’s Jacob Rasmussen (Peter Dejong/AP)

He has not played in the Premier League since and now finds himself back in the Thursday night club, featuring in the Europa Conference League.

The 25-year-old is hardly excelling as he put in a limp display as Spurs lost 1-0 to Vitesse Arnhem and it does not look like he is going to get back in Nuno’s league team any time soon.

But the Portuguese is committed to helping him get back to his best.

“All the players in our squad, we have to realise that during their careers there are ups and downs,” Nuno said. “It is my job to try and make the best out of them, Dele included.

 

“I don’t look individually when I judge them, I am very fair. Dele started very well in the competition and now he is not in his best moment so it is up to us to get him back in the best moment he can.

“He is working hard, he’s committed, so we have to support and find the right solutions to give him confidence so we can have him back in the best way he can.”

Nuno ditched his 4-3-3 formation after that horror show at Arsenal, going to a 4-2-3-1 which has produced back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Dele played in the number 10 role in that system in Holland and Nuno added: “We started the season with three midfielders, with Skippy (Oliver Skipp), Pierre (Emile Hojbjerg) and Dele.

Dele Alli has struggled for form but Nuno Espirito Santo has vowed to help the midfielder (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think he did well, he did well. Now he played today in a different position. I think he’s versatile enough to do both positions.”

Spurs have no fresh injuries for the trip to West Ham.

The 11 players that played all 90 minutes in the 3-2 win at Newcastle last week did not travel to Holland while Nuno does not think there were any issues picked up by those who were in action on Thursday.

Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon are the only players in the treatment room.

