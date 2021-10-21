Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 21:18

Republic of Ireland suffer World Cup qualifier defeat to Sweden

An Swedish shot which deflected off Louise Quinn put the visitors ahead just before the break in Tallaght.
The Republic of Ireland have lost out at home to Sweden in the first game of their World Cup qualification campaign.

The second ranked team in the world were an intimidating match-up, but Vera Pauw's side started strong to hold off the visitors.

As half-time loomed, the pressure continued to mount however, with a shot from Stina Blackstenius getting over the line after it deflected off Louise Quinn.

A goalless second half means the Republic of Ireland walk away with no points from the encounter, while Sweden move to nine points, topping Group A.

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan took the Player of the Match award, putting in a solid shift to stop the Olympic finalists from inflicting any more damage.

The attendance at tonight's game at Tallaght Stadium was confirmed as 4,017, with President Michael D Higgins among those cheering on the national side.

Elsewhere in the group on Thursday, Georgia suffered a 3-0 defeat to Finland, the Republic of Ireland's next opponents.

