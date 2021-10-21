Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 20:38

US Open champion Emma Raducanu to make her return to the WTA Tour in Austria

The 18-year-old pulled out of this week’s VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu to make her return to the WTA Tour in Austria

PA Sport Staff

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will play on the WTA tour in Austria next month.

Raducanu said in a video posted on Twitter: “I’m very excited to be coming to the Upper Austria Ladies Linz tournament this November. Hope to see you there.”

The Upper Austria Ladies Linz event will be played from November 6th-12th.

The 18-year-old British star pulled out of this week’s VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, saying she was looking forward to returning to the WTA Tour in the “next couple of weeks”.

Raducanu has played only one match since she shot to international stardom with her victory at Flushing Meadows last month, suffering a second-round defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open.

After losing 6-2 6-4 to Sasnovich at Indian Wells – which came 27 days after her US Open triumph – Raducanu said she needed to “cut herself some slack” as she comes to terms with her new life as a grand slam champion.

More in this section

Evan Fournier stars on debut for New York Knicks in double OT win Evan Fournier stars on debut for New York Knicks in double OT win
Henry Shefflin set to be named as new Galway manager Henry Shefflin set to be named as new Galway manager
FIFA Council to arrange December meeting to discuss controversial World Cup plan FIFA Council to arrange December meeting to discuss controversial World Cup plan
Romelu Lukaku adds to Chelsea’s injury problems as Malmo are brushed aside

Romelu Lukaku adds to Chelsea’s injury problems as Malmo are brushed aside

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more