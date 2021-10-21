Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 17:15

Fines for Manchester United and West Ham after fan trouble in Europe

United were fined €8,375 and the Hammers €60,000, while Arsenal Women received a warning.
PA Sport staff

Manchester United and West Ham have been fined by UEFA as a result of fan behaviour at recent European fixtures.

United have been fined €8,375 after fans threw objects and invaded the pitch in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over Villarreal on September 29th, a match settled by Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time strike at Old Trafford.

West Ham must pay €60,000 for the trouble that came during their 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna on September 28th.

Both clubs were charged after fans threw objects, with Rapid also fined €60,000 and banned from having fans travel to their next away European fixture.

An extensive disciplinary update from the European governing body also revealed that Paris St Germain have been fined a total of €40,250 after fans blocked public passageways and set off fireworks in their 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on September 28th.

Legia Warsaw must pay €16,000 for the blocking of passageways in their 1-0 Europa League win over Leicester on September 30th.

Arsenal Women have been given a warning over the improper conduct of their team during their 4-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona on October 5th.

