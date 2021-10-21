Slevin breaks top 20 in all-around final at World Gymnastics Championships

Emma Slevin improved on her result from the qualifying round of the World Gymnastics Championships all-around event to finish 19th in the final.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old became the first Irish gymnast to qualify for the all-around final, placing 21st.

Similar to her qualifying round, Slevin's best score of the day at the event in Japan came on the vault (13.600), while she took 11.266 on the floor, 12.533 on the uneven bars, and 12.733 on the balance beam.

Although Slevin said it was not her best day, she described it as an "amazing experience".

"To able to call myself a World Championship finalist and make history for my country is something I will be proud of forever," Slevin said.

"I’m so thankful to everyone who supported me and helped me along this journey. I’m feeling very motivated to get back into the training gym," she added.