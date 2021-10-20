Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 19:04

Henry Shefflin set to be named as new Galway manager

Henry Shefflin is set to be named as the new Galway senior hurling manager, with the county board expected to confirm the decision this evening
Henry Shefflin set to be named as new Galway manager

James Cox

Henry Shefflin is set to be named as the new Galway senior hurling manager, with the county board expected to confirm the decision this evening.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks man has 10 All-Ireland medals and three Hurler of the Year awards with his county and another three with the club, while he also managed Ballyhale to All-Ireland victories in 2019 and 2020.

The 42-year-old served as the club's manager for two years. Shefflin has been working with Thomastown this season.

This would be Shefflin's first intercounty management position.

The move may come as a shock to some in GAA circles as former Clare and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald had been heavily linked with the Galway role.

More in this section

Simon Zebo returns to Ireland squad for autumn internationals Simon Zebo returns to Ireland squad for autumn internationals
Rugby deal put €334m value on Pro-14 tournament business Rugby deal put €334m value on Pro-14 tournament business
Andy Murray hails ‘unbelievable battle’ after going distance with Frances Tiafoe Andy Murray hails ‘unbelievable battle’ after going distance with Frances Tiafoe
Patson Daka scores four as Leicester kickstart Europa League campaign in Moscow

Patson Daka scores four as Leicester kickstart Europa League campaign in Moscow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more