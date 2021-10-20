Henry Shefflin set to be named as new Galway manager

James Cox

Henry Shefflin is set to be named as the new Galway senior hurling manager, with the county board expected to confirm the decision this evening.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks man has 10 All-Ireland medals and three Hurler of the Year awards with his county and another three with the club, while he also managed Ballyhale to All-Ireland victories in 2019 and 2020.

The 42-year-old served as the club's manager for two years. Shefflin has been working with Thomastown this season.

This would be Shefflin's first intercounty management position.

The move may come as a shock to some in GAA circles as former Clare and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald had been heavily linked with the Galway role.