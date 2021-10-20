Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 16:18

Newcastle ask fans not to wear Arab-style clothing to matches

Some fans wore traditional robes and others headdresses against Tottenham.
Newcastle ask fans not to wear Arab-style clothing to matches

By PA Sport Staff

Newcastle have asked fans celebrating the club’s Saudi-backed takeover not to wear Arab-style clothing for matches in case it causes offence to others.

Some fans wore traditional robes and others headdresses for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, the Magpies’ first under their new owners.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United is kindly asking supporters to refrain from wearing traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings at matches if they would not ordinarily wear such attire.”

The statement added: “A number of supporters have recently attended St James’ Park wearing associated head coverings and robes, marking the takeover of the club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

“No-one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way. It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent.

“However, there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others.

“All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support.”

More in this section

Andy Murray hails ‘unbelievable battle’ after going distance with Frances Tiafoe Andy Murray hails ‘unbelievable battle’ after going distance with Frances Tiafoe
Pep Guardiola has no intention of rushing Cole Palmer despite cameo in City win Pep Guardiola has no intention of rushing Cole Palmer despite cameo in City win
Brutal schedule to blame for Romelu Lukaku’s barren run, says Thomas Tuchel Brutal schedule to blame for Romelu Lukaku’s barren run, says Thomas Tuchel
FIFA Council to arrange December meeting to discuss controversial World Cup plan

FIFA Council to arrange December meeting to discuss controversial World Cup plan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more