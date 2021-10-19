Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 13:52

Everton injury blow as Abdoulaye Doucoure faces spell out with broken foot

The French midfielder suffered the injury against West Ham on Sunday.
Everton injury blow as Abdoulaye Doucoure faces spell out with broken foot

By PA sport staff

Everton have been dealt an injury blow with the news that Abdoulaye Doucoure faces a spell on the sidelines with a broken foot.

The 28-year-old midfielder suffered the injury during the Blues’ Premier League defeat to West Ham at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Frenchman is undergoing further tests to determine the full extent of the problem but Everton have ruled out surgery.

The club said in a statement: “Everton can confirm that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a stress response in a bone in his foot sustained during Sunday’s match against West Ham United.

“The French midfielder is being assessed by the club’s medical team at USM Finch Farm and is undergoing further investigation to determine the full extent of the injury.

“Contrary to reports, Doucoure will not require an operation.”

Doucoure suffered a fractured foot earlier this year and missed seven league matches last season due to the problem.

He has been a key player for Everton this campaign, producing two goals and four assists in the Premier League.

His is the latest injury issue for boss Rafael Benitez, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison struggling for fitness and Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph both recovering from injury.

More in this section

Newcastle fan who received emergency treatment at game ‘stable and responsive’ Newcastle fan who received emergency treatment at game ‘stable and responsive’
Matt Fitzpatrick responds to Ryder Cup disappointment with Andalucia Masters win Matt Fitzpatrick responds to Ryder Cup disappointment with Andalucia Masters win
What are the reasons behind Leeds’ poor start to the Premier League campaign? What are the reasons behind Leeds’ poor start to the Premier League campaign?
Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins star duo with four wickets in successive balls

Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins star duo with four wickets in successive balls

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more