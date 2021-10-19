Slevin becomes first Irish gymnast to qualify for World Championship all-around final

Muireann Duffy

Emma Slevin has become the first Irish gymnast to claim a spot in the all-around finals at the World Gymnastics Championships.

The 18-year-old qualified 21st at the event being help in Japan, with the top 24 competitors seeing themselves through to the final.

Slevin took an overall score of 50.165 from the qualifying round, earning her best score on the vault (13.533).

The all-around final will take place on Thursday at 10.30am Irish time, with live coverage on the RTÉ Player.

"I’m very happy with my performance today and it was actually a very enjoyable experience as well," Slevin said following her qualification.

"I felt confident out there and despite a few small mistakes I’m very proud of how I did. I have a great team around me that support me all the way and helped me prepare for this competition.

"Overall it was a great experience and I’m super excited for the final," she added.

Olympic finalist Rhys Mc Clenaghan is also in action at the World Championships and is due to compete in the qualifying round of the pommel horse event on Wednesday at 7.10am Irish time.