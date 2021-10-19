Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 10:36

Arsenal and Leicester linked with Mohamed Elyounoussi swoop

Plus, Liverpool are understood to now know how much they will have to pay to extend one of their best player’s contracts
Arsenal and Leicester linked with Mohamed Elyounoussi swoop

By PA Sport Staff

A strong start to the season reportedly has the eyes of bigger clubs on Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Sun cites the Daily Record as saying Arsenal are monitoring the winger, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances for Saints this term. But the papers add Leicester are also interested in the 27-year-old Norway international.

Mohamed Salah wants some £400,000 per week to re-sign with Liverpool, according to the Telegraph. The Egypt forward, 29, has scored an impressive 135 goals in 214 games for the Reds to be currently rated one of the world’s best players.

Roberto Martinez speaks into a microphone
Roberto Martinez is among a list of experienced managers being linked with the top job at Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)

A trio of managers are being considered to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle, according to reports. Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery are the leading contenders to take over at St James’ Park, reports the Times. The 48-year-old Martinez has been in charge of Belgium since leaving Everton in 2016 while Gerrard, 41, is manager of Rangers and former Arsenal boss Emery, 49, is now at Villarreal.

The Mail quotes French outlet Le10Sport as reporting Paris St Germain will attempt to recruit Erling Haaland, 21, or 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club next year. The 22-year-old Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and PSG’s top priority is replacing him with Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Haaland.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (Nick Potts/PA)

Raheem Sterling: Marca reports Manchester City want 80million euros (£68m) for the 26-year-old England forward, who is being courted by Barcelona.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Lazio have told Liverpool that bidding for the Serbia midfielder, 26, starts at £67m, according to Calciomercato.

More in this section

Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins star duo with four wickets in successive balls Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins star duo with four wickets in successive balls
Matt Fitzpatrick responds to Ryder Cup disappointment with Andalucia Masters win Matt Fitzpatrick responds to Ryder Cup disappointment with Andalucia Masters win
West Ham end Everton boss Benitez’s perfect home record West Ham end Everton boss Benitez’s perfect home record
Newcastle fan who received emergency treatment at game ‘stable and responsive’

Newcastle fan who received emergency treatment at game ‘stable and responsive’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more