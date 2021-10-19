Galway lead the way in Camogie All-Star nominations

Muireann Duffy

All-Ireland Senior Camogie champions Galway have received the largest number of nominations for this year's Camogie Association All-Star Awards.

The western county bested Cork on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-12, getting them back to winning ways after missing out in 2020.

Sisters Siobhán and Orlaith McGrath are among Galway's 12 nominees, in addition to captain Sarah Dervan. Cathal Murray has also been confirmed as the recipient of the 2021 Camogie Association Manager of the Year award.

The Rebels' efforts have also been rewarded, with ten nominations for the runners-up, including Ashling Thompson, Chloe Sigerson and Katrina Mackey.

Semi-finalists Kilkenny and Tipperary received seven and five nominations respectively, while Shona Curran (Waterford) and Niamh Mallon (Down) round out the 36 players.

The 2021 All-Star team will be announced on Friday, November 26th at a gala banquet at the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare.

Nominations for the Camogie Association/GPA Players' Player of the Year awards will be announced on Wednesday, October 27th, with the winners also being confirmed on the night of the awards.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Sarah Healy (Galway), Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Full-back line: Shauna Healy (Galway), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Colette Dormer (Kilkenny), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Libby Coppinger (Cork), Mary Ryan (Tipperary)

Half-back line: Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Laura Hayes (Cork), Caitriona Cormican (Galway), Siobhan Gardiner (Galway), Laura Treacy (Cork), Emma Helebert (Galway), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Midfield: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Hannah Looney (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Shona Curran (Waterford)

Half-forward line: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Orla O' Dwyer (Tipperary) Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Mary O' Connell (Kilkenny), Róisín Howard (Tipperary)

Full-forward line: Siobhán McGrath (Galway), Ailish O' Reilly (Galway), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Niamh Mallon (Down), Orlaith McGrath (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Amy O' Connor (Cork)