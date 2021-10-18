Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 09:18

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

Raheem Sterling could be headed for a temporary spell in Spain
Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

A new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week (€592,664) contract.

The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”

Raheem Sterling
Could Raheem Sterling be heading for a loan spell with Barcelona? (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited time at Chelsea and the paper says he could go out on the loan in January.

Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic is a target for both Newcastle and Tottenham, according to The Sun. The Magpies have a big transfer kitty following their recent takeover and Spurs have made a stuttering start to the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba
One La Liga club has apparently been ruled out of as a future home for Paul Pogba (Mike Egerton/PA)

Paul Pogba: Spanish outlet AS says Barcelona are unlikely to chase Manchester United’s France midfielder at season’s end as they cannot afford the 28-year-old.

Gareth Bale: The Real Madrid and Wales forward, 32, is set to receive an offer from Arsenal in January, according to Defensa Central.

Matthijs de Ligt: Calciomercato reports the 22-year-old Netherlands and Juventus defender’s agent has spoken with Chelsea and Manchester City about finding a new home for the centre-back.

More in this section

West Ham end Everton boss Benitez’s perfect home record West Ham end Everton boss Benitez’s perfect home record
Newcastle fan who received emergency treatment at game ‘stable and responsive’ Newcastle fan who received emergency treatment at game ‘stable and responsive’
Ireland determined to show what we’re capable of T20 World Cup – Josh Little Ireland determined to show what we’re capable of T20 World Cup – Josh Little
Matt Fitzpatrick responds to Ryder Cup disappointment with Andalucia Masters win

Matt Fitzpatrick responds to Ryder Cup disappointment with Andalucia Masters win

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more