Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 22:18

League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers extend 12 point lead with win over Sligo Rovers

Friday nights SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action saw Shamrock Rovers extend their league at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers. 
League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers extend 12 point lead with win over Sligo Rovers

Friday nights SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action saw Shamrock Rovers extend their league at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers.

Meanwhile, at Dalymount Park, Bohemians drew 1-1 with Dundalk, a late Georgie Kelly penalty rescued a point for the hosts.

In a tense match between St. Pat’s and Derry City, both sides finished the game with ten men. Derry finished out on top with a 1-0 victory over the Dublin side.

Despite Waterford having their keeper Brian Murphy sent off, they still managed to beat Finn Harps 4-1.

Drogheda United were 2-0 winners at home to Longford this evening in a game that saw two goals in the second half from Darragh Markey and Mark Doyle.

More in this section

Bahrain takes pole as Formula One reveals hectic schedule for 2022 campaign Bahrain takes pole as Formula One reveals hectic schedule for 2022 campaign
Raheem Sterling open to Manchester City exit as he seeks more game time Raheem Sterling open to Manchester City exit as he seeks more game time
Pep Guardiola surprised by Raheem Sterling’s comments on Man City future Pep Guardiola surprised by Raheem Sterling’s comments on Man City future
Sport social: Sterling ready to return for City and Ronaldo thankful

Sport social: Sterling ready to return for City and Ronaldo thankful

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more