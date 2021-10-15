Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 22:01

Ulster see out Emirates Lions with a win at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster claimed a victory point with the end of the game and now move on to their next match with four wins behind them.
Ulster see out Emirates Lions with a win at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster have maintained their winning streak with a win over Emirates Lions in the United Rugby Championship.

The game finished 26-10 in Kingspan Stadium with Ulster scoring four tries to claim the win.

Ulster's first try came after three minutes from Nick Timoney who landed a second one for his side in the 67th minute.

The Lions managed to respond with one try from Stean Pienaar in the 16th minute.

James Hume and Matty Rea also got themselves on the score board for Ulster with tries in the 34th and 47th minute respectively.

Ulster claimed a victory point with the end of the game and now move on to their next match with four wins behind them.

More in this section

Sport social: Sterling ready to return for City and Ronaldo thankful Sport social: Sterling ready to return for City and Ronaldo thankful
Bahrain takes pole as Formula One reveals hectic schedule for 2022 campaign Bahrain takes pole as Formula One reveals hectic schedule for 2022 campaign
Pep Guardiola surprised by Raheem Sterling’s comments on Man City future Pep Guardiola surprised by Raheem Sterling’s comments on Man City future
Unnamed Tottenham duo test positive for coronavirus before Newcastle clash

Unnamed Tottenham duo test positive for coronavirus before Newcastle clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more