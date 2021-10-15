Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 19:54

Sport social: Sterling ready to return for City and Ronaldo thankful

Sport stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Sport social: Sterling ready to return for City and Ronaldo thankful

By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 15th.

Football

Raheem Sterling is ready to return to the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the fans after another award.

Chelsea were preparing for the weekend.

Cricket

Virat Kohli is not a fan of bubbles.

Michael Vaughan made a prediction.

Kevin Pietersen was looking for tips.

Ollie Pope or Jaxson?

Sam Billings was celebrating a relaxation of Covid rules in Australia.

Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone faced the cameras

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was inspiring the younger generation.

Boxing

Another milestone for Tyson Fury

Some advice from Mike Tyson.

Chris Eubank Jr is ready.

Josh Taylor is tipping future stars.

Snooker

Mark Selby enjoyed his time in Belfast.

Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their decisive game-five win over the San Francisco Giants.

And a congratulatory note from another LA sporting icon.

More in this section

Pep Guardiola surprised by Raheem Sterling’s comments on Man City future Pep Guardiola surprised by Raheem Sterling’s comments on Man City future
Raheem Sterling open to Manchester City exit as he seeks more game time Raheem Sterling open to Manchester City exit as he seeks more game time
Deontay Wilder finally pays tribute to Tyson Fury after heavyweight title fight Deontay Wilder finally pays tribute to Tyson Fury after heavyweight title fight
Bahrain takes pole as Formula One reveals hectic schedule for 2022 campaign

Bahrain takes pole as Formula One reveals hectic schedule for 2022 campaign

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more