Home favourite Allen hits back to end Trump’s winning Northern Ireland Open run

The winner of the tournament in each of the last three years paid for a missed red in frame four,
By PA Sport Staff

Judd Trump’s long reign as Northern Ireland Open champion came to a dramatic end as he was beaten 5-3 by home favourite Mark Allen in Belfast.

Trump, the winner of the tournament in each of the last three years, looked set to stroll through their last eight clashes after leading 3-0 and looking set to increase his advantage.

But a missed red that would have effectively sealed a 4-0 advantage proved the pivotal moment as Allen produced a scintillating clearance to get his first frame on the board.

After clawing his way back level, a superb break of 128 put Allen in front for the first time, and he rode his luck to take a scrappy eighth frame and seal a famous victory.

Antrim-based Allen, who has never previously gone beyond the quarter-finals of the tournament, told Eurosport: “It’s not quite the way I wanted it to happen, but I just had to fight for every ball.

“Any win against Judd is a really good win, and I was very fortunate at times throughout the match. It was definitely my day.

“I’m not resting on my laurels, I’ve come here to win the tournament, so I’m not getting carried away yet.”

