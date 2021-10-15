The United Rugby Championship: Where to watch the action this weekend?

Kenneth Fox

The third round of the United Rugby Championship gets underway this weekend with the first interpro derby on the cards.

Munster will face Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday after a commanding 43-13 win against Scarlets last weekend.

With just a six-day turnaround, Johann Van Gram has made 14 changes to the side as Peter O’Mahony captains Munster on his 150th appearance for the province.

Joey Carbery returns to the side to start at 10, while youngster Craig Casey plays at scrumhalf.

Here is your Munster side for Saturday's Interpro against Connacht in the #URC 🤩🤩🤩



See full team news ahead of #MUNvCON ⤵#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 15, 2021

Where and when can I watch Munster vs Connacht?

The game kicks off at 7:35pm on Saturday, October 16th and will be broadcast on RTÉ Two.

Ulster meanwhile face South African outfit Lions at the Kingspan this evening. Kick-off is 19:35pm and RTÉ Two will have coverage from 7pm.

Leinster meanwhile will face Scarlets at home on Saturday, with kick-off at 17:15pm. The match will be shown on Premier Sports 2 and TG4.

Johnny Sexton is back at fly-half and captains the side, while Tadgh Furlong and James Ryan come back into the fold.

Jack Conan also returns to the starting line-up making his first start of the season.