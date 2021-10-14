Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 17:03

Snooker: Ronnie O’Sullivan tells fans to ‘sit down’ during defeat to Yan Bingtao

O’Sullivan’s frustration got the better of him during the third frame
Snooker: Ronnie O’Sullivan tells fans to ‘sit down’ during defeat to Yan Bingtao

By PA Sport Staff

Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out of the Northern Ireland Open after urging snooker fans to “sit down” midway through his 4-3 defeat to Masters Champion Yan Bingtao.

It capped a fractious week for O’Sullivan at the Waterfront Hall, having criticised the lack of atmosphere at the venue before feeling the need to clarify that his complaint had not been aimed at fans.

However, O’Sullivan’s frustration got the better of him during the third frame against the Chinese when he paused midway through a break of 129 to urge fans to keep to their seats.

His complaint prompted the referee to instruct stewards not to let fans enter the auditorium mid-frame during the best-of-seven match.

The 21-year-old Yan nudged in front for the first time at 3-2 but O’Sullivan hit back from the brink when he erased a 71-point deficit in the following frame to take the match into a decider.

Both players had their chances to claim victory and ultimately it was two costly errors from O’Sullivan that ended his hopes of returning to the final for a fourth straight year.

More in this section

Scott Parker: Bournemouth will unite around David Brooks after cancer diagnosis Scott Parker: Bournemouth will unite around David Brooks after cancer diagnosis
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash
Louis Van Gaal and Roberto Mancini urge youngsters to get fit Louis Van Gaal and Roberto Mancini urge youngsters to get fit
Marcelo Bielsa refuses to rule Raphinha out despite late return from Brazil

Marcelo Bielsa refuses to rule Raphinha out despite late return from Brazil

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more