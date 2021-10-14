Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 16:49

Ferran Torres ruled out with foot fracture

The Manchester City forward suffered the injury while starring for Spain in the Nations League finals.
Ferran Torres ruled out with foot fracture

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres suffered a fractured foot whilst on international duty with Spain, his club have announced.

Torres was forced off shortly before the end of his country’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League final defeat to France in Milan on Sunday.

City said in a statement: “Ferran Torres has suffered an injury to his right foot whilst on international duty.

“The City forward, who scored twice in Spain’s UEFA Nations League semi-final victory over Italy and also started the showpiece final against France, has picked up a small fracture.

“He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored.”

Torres is understood to have picked up the injury during the win over the Italians, but was deemed fit enough to start the match against France.

Italy Spain Nations League Soccer
Ferran Torres starred against Italy in the UEFA Nations League (Antonio Calanni/AP)

However, subsequent tests have now revealed the extent of the striker’s injury and it is likely to force him out of a period of vital tests for both club and country.

City face a Manchester derby at Old Trafford plus a Champions League clash with Paris St Germain within the next six weeks, while Spain play World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden next month.

More in this section

Marcelo Bielsa refuses to rule Raphinha out despite late return from Brazil Marcelo Bielsa refuses to rule Raphinha out despite late return from Brazil
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash
Louis Van Gaal and Roberto Mancini urge youngsters to get fit Louis Van Gaal and Roberto Mancini urge youngsters to get fit
Scott Parker: Bournemouth will unite around David Brooks after cancer diagnosis

Scott Parker: Bournemouth will unite around David Brooks after cancer diagnosis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more