Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 14:18

Steve Bruce remains in charge of Newcastle for media duties before Spurs clash

The Magpies face Tottenham under new ownership on Sunday
Steve Bruce remains in charge of Newcastle for media duties before Spurs clash

By PA Sport Staff

Steve Bruce appears set to take charge of Newcastle’s first game under their new Saudi owners.

It had been reported Bruce would be sacked before Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte among those linked with succeeding him.

However, the club issued an operations notice on Thursday to say that Bruce would attend a media briefing on Friday afternoon.

The club head into the match second from bottom of the Premier League, without a win in their first seven games.

The takeover of the club was finally approved by the Premier League a week ago, after it received “legally binding assurances” from the new owners that Saudi Arabia would not have control over club matters.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – which controls how the country’s sovereign wealth is invested – has taken an 80 per cent stake in the club.

The PIF board is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and seven of the other eight board members are described either as ministers or a royal advisor on the fund’s official website.

More in this section

Andy Murray unlikely to play in Davis Cup as he looks forward to Australian Open Andy Murray unlikely to play in Davis Cup as he looks forward to Australian Open
Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash
Marcelo Bielsa refuses to rule Raphinha out despite late return from Brazil

Marcelo Bielsa refuses to rule Raphinha out despite late return from Brazil

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more