FIFA to take no action over Kyle Walker’s clash with Poland’s Kamil Glik

The pair clashed at the end of the first half in the match on September 8th
By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

FIFA will take no disciplinary action over the confrontation between England full-back Kyle Walker and Poland defender Kamil Glik during last month’s World Cup qualifier in Warsaw due to a lack of evidence.

The pair clashed at the end of the first half in the match on September 8th, sparking a wider melee which also involved Walker’s England teammate Harry Maguire.

It is understood Football Association officials immediately reported the incident to the FIFA match delegate, with the Polish federation denying any racist element to the confrontation.

Both associations were later asked for their observations on the incident by FIFA, which has decided there is insufficient evidence to open proceedings.

England's Harry Maguire and Poland's Kamil Glik were booked for unsporting behaviour
England’s Harry Maguire and Poland’s Kamil Glik were booked for unsporting behaviour (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

A spokesperson for the world governing body said: “After a thorough assessment which included relevant match reports, the FIFA disciplinary committee has decided not to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to Poland against England on September 8 due to insufficient evidence.

“FIFA’s position remains firm and resolute in rejecting all forms of discrimination. In this particular case, no evidence has been produced to support further action.”

Maguire and Glik were booked for unsporting behaviour for their part in the melee.

The match ended 1-1 after Harry Kane’s thunderbolt was cancelled out by Damian Szymanski’s in injury time.

