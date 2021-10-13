Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 14:19

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga ‘racially abused’ in Sweden Under-21s game

The alleged incident happened against Italy on Tuesday.
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga ‘racially abused’ in Sweden Under-21s game

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was subjected to alleged racist abuse by an opponent while playing for Sweden Under-21s on Tuesday, the Swedish Football Association has said.

Elanga was part of the Sweden side that drew 1-1 with Italy in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

A statement on the Swedish FA’s official website said: “In connection with the Under-21 national team’s European Championship qualifier against Italy in Monza on Tuesday, Anthony Elanga has stated after the match that he has been subjected to a racist comment from an opponent in the Italian Under-21 national team.”

Elanga (left) has made three senior appearances for Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA).
Elanga (left) has made three senior appearances for Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)

Sweden Under-21s boss Claes Eriksson said: “We have told our version of what happened and have submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates.

“We are now waiting for feedback through the match report and the referee report. Once they have arrived, we decide how to proceed. Safety manager Martin Fredman is also informed of what has happened.

“No one should have to be exposed to racism, it is completely unacceptable. We all stand behind and support Anthony in this.”

Elanga, 19, has made three senior appearances for United, with the second of those seeing him score in a 2-1 win against Wolves on the final day of last season.

More in this section

Andy Murray unlikely to play in Davis Cup as he looks forward to Australian Open Andy Murray unlikely to play in Davis Cup as he looks forward to Australian Open
Football rumours: Manchester City to begin talks with Erling Haaland in January Football rumours: Manchester City to begin talks with Erling Haaland in January
FIFA ‘strongly condemns’ crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash FIFA ‘strongly condemns’ crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash
Republic of Ireland take emphatic win over Qatar with Robinson hat-trick

Republic of Ireland take emphatic win over Qatar with Robinson hat-trick

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more