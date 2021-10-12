Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 20:40

HT: Early Robinson brace gives Republic of Ireland dream start against Qatar

The Republic of Ireland are looking to claim their second win under Stephen Kenny.
HT: Early Robinson brace gives Republic of Ireland dream start against Qatar

The Republic of Ireland have put in a dominant display at the Aviva Stadium to put themselves two ahead of Qatar.

Callum Robinson got the scoring underway in the fourth minute of tonight's friendly, sweeping in a long shot from outside the box to find the top left-hand corner.

The sold-out crowd of 25,000 spectators were treated to another from the West Brom clubman not long later, finding the net once again in the 13th minute.

The homeside have looked comfortable in possession, with Robinson unlucky not to make it a hat-trick in closing minutes of the half, instead striking the crossbar

A win tonight would be the squad's second under Stephen Kenny after they picked up a 3-0 result over Azerbaijan on Saturday.

More in this section

Football rumours: Juventus want Paul Pogba with Aaron Ramsey set to leave Football rumours: Juventus want Paul Pogba with Aaron Ramsey set to leave
Republic of Ireland v Qatar: Time, channel, team news Republic of Ireland v Qatar: Time, channel, team news
Northern Ireland try to move on after controversial defeat to Switzerland Northern Ireland try to move on after controversial defeat to Switzerland
Irish cricketer Amy Hunter becomes youngest batter to hit international century

Irish cricketer Amy Hunter becomes youngest batter to hit international century

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more