HT: Early Robinson brace gives Republic of Ireland dream start against Qatar

The Republic of Ireland have put in a dominant display at the Aviva Stadium to put themselves two ahead of Qatar.

Callum Robinson got the scoring underway in the fourth minute of tonight's friendly, sweeping in a long shot from outside the box to find the top left-hand corner.

The sold-out crowd of 25,000 spectators were treated to another from the West Brom clubman not long later, finding the net once again in the 13th minute.

The homeside have looked comfortable in possession, with Robinson unlucky not to make it a hat-trick in closing minutes of the half, instead striking the crossbar

A win tonight would be the squad's second under Stephen Kenny after they picked up a 3-0 result over Azerbaijan on Saturday.