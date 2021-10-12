Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 17:04

Nominees announced for 2021 LGFA Player of the Year awards

The Senior, Intermediate and Junior Players' Player of the Year will be announced on November 13th.
The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has confirmed the nominees for the 2021 TG4 Players' Player of the Year awards.

Three players were nominated by their peers in each grade; Senior, Intermediate and Junior, with All-Ireland winners Meath taking all three nominations in the top tier.

All-Ireland final Player of the Match, Vikki Wall is joined by her county teammates, Emma Duggan and Emma Troy. The three are also nominated for the TG4 All Star awards.

In the Intermediate grade, Clare's Niamh O'Dea is nominated despite the Banner bowing out at the quarter-final stage. Westmeath's Lucy McCartan is also up for the award alongside Sarah Dillion, the Intermediate grade's top scorer, and the All-Ireland Intermediate final's Player of the Match.

Junior champions Wicklow secured a nomination for Marie Kealy, while the other two spots went to Carlow's Clíodhna Ní Shé and Antrim's Gráinne McLaughlin.

The nominations were decided based on a vote by county players who could not vote for their teammates.

The winner in each grade and the TG4 All-Star team will be announced at a banquet at Dublin's Bonnington Hotel on Saturday, November 13th.

