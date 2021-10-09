Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 21:53

Sports stars past and present supporting Tyson Fury

Fury is taking on Deontay Wilder for a third time.
By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 9th.

Boxing

Tyson Fury prepared for Deontay Wilder in WWE style.

Fury had plenty of support.

Actions speak louder than words.

Football

Premier League teams were missing it.

Manchester United paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after his honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester.

Liverpool’s stars gave their thoughts for Black History Month.

Just N’Golo Kante picking up the pieces as always.

Happy birthday!

 

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton for pole or a pole dance?

Charles Leclerc was pleased to start from third on the grid.

George Russell spun out of final practice.

Fun and games for Mick Schumacher in PF3.

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were pleased with their qualifying results.

Tennis

Murray x Swiatek.

American football

The NFL came to London.

