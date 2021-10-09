Sports stars past and present supporting Tyson Fury

By PA Sport Staff
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 9th.
Boxing
Tyson Fury prepared for Deontay Wilder in WWE style.
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2021
Fury had plenty of support.
Morning Big fight day I'm not sitting on the fence @Tyson_Fury 2 win not sure how & when hope knockout early then maybe a song! Never wishing 2 miss an opportunity my office has signed by Tyson & me https://t.co/Wyr8pdBilF pic.twitter.com/TP5fpBvrfW
— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) October 9, 2021
Sending all my best wishes to this giant of a man! Come on @Tyson_Fury ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bunYNkduyU
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 9, 2021
Lions eat first @Ibra_official, thank you Zlatan! 🦁🦁 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/w3YyGjw1YT
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 9, 2021
Backing the Brit tonight. Come on The Gypsy King! @Tyson_Fury #THEJUGGERNAUT 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/dNqStxz2Tq
— Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) October 9, 2021
Who wins tonight fury or wilder ?? I know this fight is ending by knockout 👊🏾Retweet for the gypsy king or like for the bronze bomber pic.twitter.com/qoZWQ74whA
— Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) October 9, 2021
Actions speak louder than words.
You keep talking with that nervous energy @Tyson_Fury and I’ll let my actions speak for themselves tomorrow night. 🤴🏿✊🏿 #TwoTime #BombZquad #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/lzGMdTUDJI
— Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 8, 2021
Football
Premier League teams were missing it.
It's *not* matchday. 😤 pic.twitter.com/wzEOE12xrl
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 9, 2021
Weekends just aren't the same without a Wolves game 🐺
😔💭 pic.twitter.com/WpljT7Zoqw
— Wolves (@Wolves) October 9, 2021
Manchester United paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after his honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester.
𝐃𝐫. 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐁𝐄 🔟🎓#MUFC | @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/W0oOE5CJcW
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2021
Liverpool’s stars gave their thoughts for Black History Month.
As part of #BlackHistoryMonth, @TrentAA and @JHenderson sat down to talk about the continued fight for equality, the importance of diversity and their thoughts on changing people’s perceptions for the better. #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/fBhuwA0z2j
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 9, 2021
I don’t know what it’s like to be racially abused but I have close friends and teammates who have been, so if there’s anything I can do to reach a different audience and make people more aware then that’s the least I can do to try and help on this issue. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/Hr3s3IOoyZ
— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) October 9, 2021
Just N’Golo Kante picking up the pieces as always.
😃 @nglkante.
📍 Cobham Training Ground pic.twitter.com/XKCUmIBq2M
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 9, 2021
Happy birthday!
Happy 9️⃣4️⃣th birthday to Frank O'Farrell - the oldest living Hammer! 🎉⚒️ pic.twitter.com/mBpXyPWDF0
— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 9, 2021
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton for pole or a pole dance?
Can’t believe we didn’t think of ‘Lewis on pole’ for this caption. 🥺 https://t.co/3J1YQkP9pw
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 9, 2021
Charles Leclerc was pleased to start from third on the grid.
P3 babyyyy 😘
Great teamwork in Q2, great car overall and a great lap in Q3. Now full push for tomorrow’s race ! pic.twitter.com/DANJ4kvf4y
— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) October 9, 2021
George Russell spun out of final practice.
"I'm beached, engine off" says George Russell
He is off at Turn 2, after spinning as soon as he got onto the power. The session is currently red flagged#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0o7DBpGKoY
— Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2021
Fun and games for Mick Schumacher in PF3.
“Do you mind moving you car? You’re parked outside my drive!” pic.twitter.com/cX2q0KZ9or
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 9, 2021
Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were pleased with their qualifying results.
Our boys. 💙💜 pic.twitter.com/vPDD2WKF0V
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 9, 2021
Tennis
Murray x Swiatek.
I don’t have her number unfortunately but I’m hitting at 3pm tomorrow if she wants to join? @iga_swiatek lets do it 🤗 https://t.co/CzCtii3PYd
— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) October 9, 2021
American football
The NFL came to London.
What a wonderful setting for 🏈@NYJets vs @AtlantaFalcons 🇬🇧@SpursStadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/6xcfQL6r0g
— NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 9, 2021